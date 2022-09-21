Hyderabad: Excitel waives onboarding charges for new customers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Fiber broadband network player Excitel said it waived onboarding charges for new customers. The one-time offer can be availed when a customer is onboarding or switching to Excitel and is available in all Excitel functioning cities. Customers can activate the plan on Excitel’s website or through the regional partner.

“Excitel is working to offer plans that are affordable. The waiver of onboarding charges will reduce hassles for customers to switch to fiber-to-home services,” said Vivek Raina, CEO and Co-Founder, Excitel.

Recently, the company announced 400 Mbps plans to meet the demand for high-speed broadband, with prices starting at Rs 599 per month. It also expanded value-added services through its OTT bundle pack, a release said.