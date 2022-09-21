Hyderabad: Woman abuses traffic cop at Koti

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

In a video that is being circulated on social media, the woman, who was yet to be identified, is seen yelling at the traffic cop. In a video that is being circulated on social media, the woman, who was yet to be identified, is seen yelling at the traffic cop.

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly attacked a traffic policeman and snatched his wireless set after the cop reportedly put a tyre clamp to her car after she parked in a ‘No Parking’ zone at Koti on Wednesday.

In a video that is being circulated on social media, the woman, who was yet to be identified, is seen yelling at the traffic cop. She had parked her car on the Bank Street stretch, allegedly obstructing the smooth flow of traffic on the busy stretch. On noticing this, the traffic police came and put a clamp on the car tires.

Seeing this, the woman charged towards the policeman and abused him apart from snatching the walkie-talkie from his hand. The policeman later approached the Sultan Bazaar police and lodged a complaint. The police are investigating.