Hyderabad: Experts stress on early screening to detect genetic disorders

Senior gynaecologist, Dr Suma Prasad stressed on the need to conduct genetic tests during pregnancy and in the early childhood to prevent any abnormalities in the later part of life

Hyderabad: Experts on Thursday highlighted the importance of early screening during pregnancy to detect genetic disorders among couples who are planning to have children.

In a webinar on ‘Catching them early- Essentials of Genetic Testing’ organised by Genome Foundation on the occasion of ‘Breastfeeding Week’, senior gynaecologist, Dr Suma Prasad stressed on the need to conduct genetic tests during pregnancy and in the early childhood to prevent any abnormalities in the later part of life.

Dr Suma said that breast milk provides infants with necessary antibodies, hormones, minerals, vitamins, growth factors enzymes and energy to make the rest of 1,000 days of life of the baby healthy which will sustain throughout the life.

Genome Foundation, a non-profit Genetic diagnostic, counselling and research laboratory established by former Director, CCMB, late Dr Lalji Singh, along with Pediatric Academy of Telangana State (PATS) and Heartfulness Institute (HI) of India, is organising a series of webinars on ‘first 1000 days of life’, to spread awareness among parents.

Dr KPC Gandhi, who is now heading the foundation, said that individuals wanting to find more about rare genetic disorders can contact through phone 97048-99766 or email: [email protected].

