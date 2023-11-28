Hyderabad: Extensive security measures in place for elections

The top brass of the three-commissionerates along with the election authorities have planned a coordinated bandobast by deploying local and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 11:21 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Security personnel have been deployed across the city ahead of election day. — Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police in tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda for the assembly elections on Thursday.

The top brass of the three-commissionerates along with the election authorities have planned a coordinated bandobast by deploying local and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. The police at places will also seek assistance of NCC and NSS cadets for various tasks.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya said the police are making fool-proof security arrangements for the elections in all the assembly constituencies falling in the city. The local police will be supported by the City Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police, Rapid Action Force, Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force.

“In assembly constituencies where we fear some disturbance, more personnel will be deployed. At certain places we will be deploying central forces. Closed circuit cameras will be installed at the polling stations and the live feed will be monitored by both police and election authorities,” he said.

In Cyberabad, the police are taking all precautions to prevent any clash between political parties within or outside the polling stations. Special patrolling parties are constituted to act in case of trouble. In urban areas of the commissionerate, the police teams will conduct regular patrolling and keep a watch on trouble mongers while in the rural areas falling in Cyberabad, vehicle checking points are set up and surprise checking will be carried out in coordination with the district police.

Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra had asked all the officers to act in a fair manner and proceed as per law and election protocols while doing their duties.

The Rachakonda police higher ups directed the police to conduct foot patrolling in the densely populated areas to prevent any gatherings in and around the polling stations. The police said the candidates should not move along with their supporters in groups. Any person found violating the prohibitory orders will be apprehended and case booked, said DCP LB Nagar, B Sai Sree.

The police have allocated different officers to oversee security arrangements of polling material and EVMs from the counting centres to polling stations and back to strong rooms, route patrolling, area domination and securing the polling station and material.