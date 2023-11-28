Elaborate arrangements in place for Telangana polls, says CEO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: Stating that elaborate arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of elections, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said since campaigning for the polls concluded, political parties should refrain from any conducting any programmes.

As the campaign came to a halt, Section 144 was in vogue. All the people, who participated in canvassing should leave for their respective constituencies and no outside people would be permitted to move around in other constituencies, he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The mock polling would be conducted at 5.30 am on Thursday and candidates’ agents should turn up at polling booths. Voter slips distributed by political parties should not have the candidate’s name, symbol or party name and only such slips would be permitted. Voters can carry any of the 12 identity proof documents, he said.

Among those who had registered for home voting, 94 per cent had exercised their franchise. Employees deployed on election duty could reach the distribution centres on Wednesday and cast their votes, the CEO said.

Web casting was being arranged in 27,094 polling stations of the total 35,655 polling stations that have been set up in the State. Over 12,000 polling stations have been identified as sensitive stations and surveillance cameras have been arranged at 7571 stations, Vikas Raj said.

Regarding model code of conduct violations and seizures, the Chief Electoral Officer said the cumulative worth of cash, gold and other articles seizures was Rs.737 crore.