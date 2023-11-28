November 30 Holiday: CEO calls for strict implementation

CEO Vikas Raj has directed the Labour Department to initiate stringent action against managements, which do not declare holiday for their employees on November 30 to facilitate them to cast their vote

November 28, 2023

Telangana CEO Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has directed the Labour Department to initiate stringent action against managements, which do not declare holiday for their employees on November 30 to facilitate them to cast their vote.

He said many complaints were received from several sections during the 2018 elections that a few private establishments and IT companies had not declared holiday to their employees.

The Chief Electoral Officer directed the labour department to initiate stringent action as per Electoral Laws and Labour Laws against such establishments.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission stated any political content in the form of messages, comments, photos and videos being posted or uploaded on blogs, personal accounts on social media websites would not be treated as political advertisements and would not require pre-certification.

However, political advertisements issued in e-papers of any newspapers would require pre-certification by the concerned committee.

The Commission also said silence period commenced 48 hours before starting of polling and star campaigners and other political leaders should refrain from addressing media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.