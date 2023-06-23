Hyderabad: Family dispute drives woman to kill daughter, later ends life by suicide

Woman killed her teenaged daughter and later died by suicide in their house at Manikonda in Raidurgam on Friday early hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a murder-suicide case, a woman killed her teenaged daughter and later died by suicide in their house at Manikonda in Raidurgam on Friday early hours. A family dispute is suspected to be the reason.

B.Alivelu (40), who stayed with her husband Sadananda and children Lasya (14) and Manikanta (11), was planning to visit Yadadri temple with the family and had been preparing for the same since the last few days.

Police said Alivelu had an argument with her husband and son over some family matters on Thursday night. It is suspected that around 3 am, Alivelu first hanged her daughter from the ceiling fan in the bedroom and later hanged herself from the ceiling rod in the kitchen.

They were found dead in the morning. The Raidurgam police are investigating.