Woman ends life recording live video

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: A woman, alleging harassment by her husband, died by suicide during a Facebook Live video in Nacharam on Thursday night.

Sana Khan (32), a software employee had a love marriage with Hemant Patel, a Rajasthan native and a music instructor, four-years ago and the couple has a three-year-old son.

According to the police, Sana and Hemant Patel got married against the wishes the latter’s parents and family members. Hemant had reportedly offered to give up his religion and convert and also changed his name to Shamsher in order to marry Sana.

The couple lived in Rajasthan for some time before Hemant moved to Dubai on a job. About five months ago, Sana shifted to a rented apartment in Nacharam along with her son and has been working for a software firm in the city.

In a live video yesterday, Sana, narrated the harassment faced by her and also charged her husband of having an extra-marital affair with another woman, before hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

Sana’s family members told the police that Hemant began dating a female student from one of his music classes. When Sana found out about their affair and confronted her husband, he allegedly started harassing her.

Based on a complaint, the Nacharam police booked a case and are investigating. They seized the victim’s mobile phones for analysing her chat and calls.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.