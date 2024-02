| Hyderabad Fatal Road Accident Claims Two Lives In Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: Fatal road accident claims two lives in Vanasthalipuram

The duo were travelling on a bike when a tipper hit the motorcycle near Sushma theatre at Vanasthalipuram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 09:45 AM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Vanasthalipuram on Friday night.

The duo were travelling on a bike when a tipper hit the motorcycle near Sushma theatre at Vanasthalipuram.

Both of them fell on the road and succumed to fatal injuries.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted bodies to mortuary. A case is booked.

More details awaited

Eom)