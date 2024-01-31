Hyderabad FC eyeing to finish mid-table by the end of season, says Head coach Thangboi Singto

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 31 January 2024, 08:25 PM

Hyderabad head coach Thangboi Singto addressing a press conference.

Hyderabad: In a battle between two contrasting teams, bottom-placed Hyderabad FC kick-off their second leg of the Indian Super League season 10 against FC Goa in GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Nizam, champions of the 2021-22 season, are in deep trouble not just on the pitch but also off the it with financial woes, resulting in many first team Indian and foreign players terminating their contracts or moved to other ISL clubs and in desperate need of financial injection to sustain in the league.

Winless so far in the season, the club has a thin and a young squad for the rest of the season. “During the first half of the season, the senior players who have departed from the club did not play at their highest level. Now that those players are gone, the road ahead for the club is to nourish the young players to bring out the best,” says HFC head coach Thangboi Singto. “It is a big moment for the club starting with the second leg against FC Goa as the team expects to do better than the first leg,” he added. The visitors are under the guidance of coach Manolo Marquez, who needs no introduction given the Spaniard guided the Nizams to the ISL title. Moreover, former HFC forward Mohammad Yasir will be back in Gachibowli, who recently made a loan move to FC Goa.

Both clubs are locked with three wins each in the head to head stats, with previous three meetings favoured in HFC’s triumphs. However, this time lies a different challenge as the Gaurs in stupendous form, who are in second place, while Hyderabad are enduring a disaster season.

The clash between the two sides appears to favour the Goan side. However, HFC head coach asserts his team is ready for the upcoming challenge even though the odds are against his side. “The players are motivated to improve the situation of the club at least on the pitch. We are very realistic about the club’s situation and eyeing to move from the bottom of the table and finish mid-table by the end of the season,” he concluded.