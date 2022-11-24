Hyderabad FC name Neil Cabral as advisor to its Board of Directors

Hyderabad FC appointed Neil Cabral, former executive director and board member of Himalaya Wellness, as the advisor to its Board of Directors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The Indian Super League’s (ISL) defending champions Hyderabad FC appointed Neil Cabral, former executive director and board member of Himalaya Wellness, as the advisor to its Board of Directors on Thursday.

Cabral has held several senior leadership positions in various financial hubs across Dubai, Singapore, London, Geneva, India and Hong Kong. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Directors.

Speaking on this Varun Tripuraneni, owner of Hyderabad FC said, “I’m extremely pleased to welcome Neil Cabral as advisor to our Board. His deep knowledge and proven leadership of over thirty years in the industry coupled with his financial expertise will definitely enhance the diversity of thought, perspectives, and skill sets required to guide and oversee the next chapter of our growth. I look forward to working with him closely as we continue to execute our strategic objectives, drive profitability and enhance the brand value of Hyderabad FC.”

“Hyderabad FC was founded and nurtured by Varun Tripuraneni, who comes from the founder’s family of Spartek, which is a major brand in building materials in India with multiple products including the recent innovative concrete and precast construction products. Under his leadership HFC have re-established the city as champions on the football map.” said Cabral.

“I am truly humbled to have been given the opportunity to be appointed as advisor to the Board of Hyderabad FC, which has significant potential to continue its rapid growth. I am excited to share my industry experience and perspective with the Hyderabad FC team as they continue to capitalize on this leading position in the league and mentor them to achieve their strategic objectives,” he added.