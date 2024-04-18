Hyderabad: Fed up with wife’s harassment, man attempts to end his life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: Fed up with alleged harassment from wife, a man attempted to end his life at a pond in Kompally on Thursday. The man Nagesh, a resident of Jeedimetla entered into the water and started shouting that he would end his life. When the people asked him why he got into the pond, Nagesh said he was ending his life and asked people if they could help him get a divorce from his wife who was allegedly harassing and torturing him.

The local people pulled out Nagesh from the pond with the help of a rope and informed the police about it. Nagesh showed a few burn marks on his body and alleged his wife had branded him while he was asleep. The police later counselled the couple and sent them home.