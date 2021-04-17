Hyderabad: Fire accidents at chemical company, scrap godown

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a chemical company in Jeedimetla industrial area on Saturday morning. No casualties were reported.

According to the police, the fire spread to the plastic drums filled with chemicals which led to thick fire and smoke. The company workers, who noticed the flames, alerted the police and the fire department. Panic prevailed in the area for some time due to the chemical explosions.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in about two hours and the worth of the property damaged is to be estimated.

In another incident, a minor fire broke in a scrap godown at the industrial areas in Mailardevpally on the city outskirts. None were hurt in the incident, as the warehouse was shut. Police suspect an electrical short circuit led to the fire mishap. Officials said around 1 am, local residents noticed the fire and thick smoke from the warehouse which is surrounded by residential colonies. A fire engine was rushed to the spot, but with the fire not dying out, another fire engine too joined in the firefighting.

The warehouse was full of plastic scrap material, due to which thick smoke engulfed the surrounding areas, triggering panic among the residents.

