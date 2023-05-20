| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Building In Madhapur

Property was gutted down when a fire broke out at a building at Madhapur on Saturday evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Property was gutted down when a fire broke out at a building at Madhapur on Saturday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out at the penthouse of a building located near the Hitech city around 8.30 p.m.

On information, two fire tenders from Madhapur fire station were rushed to the spot. The firefighter doused the flames. Officials suspect the fire might have occurred due to a short circuit.

However, they are trying to ascertain the exact reason.