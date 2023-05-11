Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at house in Seetarambagh, no casualties reported

According to the officials, the fire started on the first floor of a residential building around noon after an electric scooter battery kept for charging, caught fire

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a house at Seetarambagh in Asifnagar on Thursday resulting in loss of property. There were no casualties in the incident.

According to the officials, the fire started on the first floor of a residential building around noon after an electric scooter battery kept for charging, caught fire. A woman and her two children who were present in the building rushed out with the help of local people before the fire spread. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

In another incident, records kept in the GHMC office at Moghalpura indoor stadium were gutted in the fire on Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the second floor of the indoor stadium cum GHMC office engineering section at Moghalpura where hard copies of various official documents were kept.

On information, a fire tender from Moghalpura fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The cause of fire is being ascertained. The GHMC officials are conducting an enquiry into the incident.

