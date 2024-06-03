| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out In Bakery In Moosarambagh

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in Bakery in Moosarambagh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 12:40 PM

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a bakery shop at Moosarambagh under Malakpet police station limits in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Monday morning.

Upon receiving the information, personnel from the fire department rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire.

A fire official said that no casualties were reported in the incident. “We are suspecting a short circuit to be the reason for the fire,” he added.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire is not immediately known. More information is awaited.