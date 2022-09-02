Swiggy responds to customer’s ‘don’t want Muslim delivery person’ message

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:26 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Days after the Swiggy customer’s message mentioning that his order should not be delivered by a Muslim delivery boy triggered controversy, the food aggregator responded stating that they are attempting to validate the authenticity of the screenshot.

The incident came to light when the chairman of Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC Shaik Salauddin shared the screengrab of the instruction mentioned by the Hyderabad-based customer and requested Swiggy to take a stand against such a request.

“Dear Swiggy, please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh. Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna (sic),” he tweeted.

However, the response from Swiggy came after TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra requested Swiggy to blacklist the customer. She also demanded that the name of the customer should be made public and a police complaint must be filed against the person.

Sickening to see normalisation of hatred & bigotry – what would earlier be hidden personal prejudices now become proud public proclamations of majoritarianism.@Swiggy pls blacklist customer, make name public & also file police complaint. This is blatantly illegal. https://t.co/WRzKIlAZhs — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 1, 2022

Responding to her demand, Swiggy wrote: “Hey Mohua, as an equal opportunity platform, there is no place for discrimination in Swiggy’s delivery universe. The assignment of orders is entirely automated and does not take any such requests into consideration. We’ve been attempting to validate the authenticity and recency of the screenshot to get more information since the incident was first reported a few days ago.”

Meanwhile, in another incident, a Swiggy user in the city turned down the food that a Muslim delivery boy had brought for him. The man claimed that he had written in the delivery instructions, “Very less spicy. And, please select a Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this.”