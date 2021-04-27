Hyderabad: Five arrested in Jawaharnagar murder case

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested by the Jawaharnagar police for their alleged involvement in the murder of a labourer on Sunday night. The arrested persons were identified as S Madhu Babu (34), S Sai Nagender Rao (29), Parvu Ganesha (22), P Prashanth (25) and Parvu Rama Kishore (24).

According to the police, the victim Patha Rajan had brokered the sale of a plot that was purchased by Padmavathi, mother-in-law of Madhu Babu, for Rs 6.80 lakh. Later, Madhu Babu came to know that the land was in litigation and suspected that Rajan had cheated them. On Sunday night, on the pretext of discussing the issue, Madhu Babu, Nagender Rao, Ganesha and Prashanth called Rajan to Janmabhoomi Nagar in Jawaharnagar.

“When the victim reached the place, they stabbed him to death and fled the spot,” said K Shiva Kumar, Additional DCP, Kushaiguda. All the arrested persons were presented before court and remanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .