Hyderabad: Flechazo opens 9th restaurant in Sainikpuri

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Showcasing one of the largest buffet experiences in the town, Flechazo has now opened in Sainikpuri.

Flechazo in Sainikpuri is the 9th Flechazo restaurant of India, 6th restaurant of Hyderabad and is the fifth franchise restaurant in India. Brand Flechazo is owned by Eka Hospitality and the company aims to expand into 150 restaurants in the next five years across India in various format including franchise, JVs and owned stores. The next upcoming restaurants are in Vizag, Vijayawada, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.

Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Mayor, G Vijayalakshmi and Rajya Sabha MP, K Keshava Rao among others were present.

As a concept-dining buffet restaurant Flechazo’s menu is innovative and has over 40 items on the live counters, 14 starters served on the table, 20 odd varieties in the main course, an elaborate salad bar, and over 20 varieties of desserts, a press release said.