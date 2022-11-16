IIIT-H hosts Alliance Française Hyderabad’s Wall Art Festival

The artwork at IIIT-Hyderabad campus was inaugurated by Principal Secretary to Government, IT and Industries department, and Alliance Française of Hyderabad Executive Committee president Jayesh Ranjan on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The IIIT-Hyderabad has hosted Alliance Française of Hyderabad’s national Wall Art Festival on campus as part of its silver jubilee celebrations. French artists KidKreol and Boogie painted a section of the institute’s iconic Himalaya block spiral staircase themed around the Indian ocean.

This is the 2nd edition of the Wall Art Festival celebrating the incredible potential of artistic collaborations between the French Embassy in India, the French Institute in India, the network of Alliances Francaises in India and their partners.

IIIT-Hyderabad director, Prof. PJ Narayanan said arts have formed a core part of institute’s curriculum and activities with enthusiastic participation from students and the rest of the community.

Kid Kreol expressed his amazement at the shattering of stereotypes during the visit that he once had about India. Kid and Boogie expressed admiration for the atmosphere and talent of the students at IIIT-Hyderabad.