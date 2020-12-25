Hyderabad: Floating barrier installed in Picket Nala

After conducting a thorough study for about six weeks to identify the location for the installation of the floating barrier, officials zeroed in on Picket nala entry point.

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A new exercise is on under the Hussain Sagar conservation efforts with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) installing a floating boom barrier in the Picket nala to arrest the flow of floating trash into the lake.

After conducting a thorough study for about six weeks to identify the location for the installation of the floating barrier, officials zeroed in on Picket nala entry point. The barrier was installed on December 18 and since then, it has aided in clearing two dumper bins full of trash from the lake.

HMDA has roped in international organisation DESMI, a Denmark based company dealing with marine cleaning issues and has taken up a few projects across the globe, for the purpose. As part of the agreement with HMDA and for pilot demonstration, DESMI installed the boom barrier for free. It will be taken up for a few months and based on the project’s outcome, the State government will take a final decision.

The boom barrier will be partially floating on the water surface and beneath as well. Installed at a strategic location, the boom barrier is facilitating in stopping the floating material and later all the accumulated waste is being collected and dumped into dumper bins through an automatic conveyor belt. The entire waste collected at the site is then transported to the Jawaharnagar dump yard, officials said.

HMDA is already taking up different exercises, including zero discharge of sewage into the nala, besides beautification and ensuring clean water flows into the Hussain Sagar. The Banjara nala, Picket nala, Balkapur nala and Kukatpally nala are the four major inflow channels into the Hussain Sagar.

Currently, the removal of floating material in the middle of the lake is being done through floating trash collectors. Treatment of inflows into the Hussain Sagar is also being done in two ways. Under I&D’s (Interception and Diversion Structures), all sewage and effluents coming from four Nalas are stopped by I&D Structures and they are diverted through big sewer lines. There are seven I&Ds constructed at various places on the Nalas. The second method comprises Sewerage Treatment Plants.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .