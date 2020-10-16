Hyderabad Floods: HMWSSB appeals to public to clear water stored in sumps

Residents in the affected areas were asked to disinfect the water sumps and clean the sumps with bleaching powder and then refill with fresh water

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) appealed to households in the rain-affected areas to clear all the water from sumps and fill them with fresh water. HMWSSB is also distributing chlorine tablets to households and asking them to mix them with water for consumption. Further, the water board has doubled the water samples collection and water quality testing in the wake of rains.

Residents in the affected areas were asked to disinfect the water sumps and clean the sumps with bleaching powder and then refill with fresh water. After MA& UD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the water board officials to ensure quality water supplies in the rain-affected areas, HMWSSB officials led by Managing Director M Dana Kishore inspected different areas to check for damaged sewer and drinking water lines.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .