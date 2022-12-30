President Murmu leaves for Delhi after concluding five-day winter sojourn

President of India Droupadi Murmu left for New Delhi on Friday from Hakimpet airbase after the five-day winter sojourn

Hyderabad: President of India Droupadi Murmu left for New Delhi on Friday from Hakimpet airbase after the five-day winter sojourn in the city.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy and Women and Child welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod gave a warm send off to the President at Hakimpet Airbase. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present.

On Friday – the last day of winter sojourn, the President visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and temple staff received the President. After special puja and darshan, the President was offered prasadam by the temple management.

The President had arrived in the city on December 26 and stayed at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad. During her stay in the city, she met many people and participated in different programmes organized by a few organisations.

The President addressed students of different institutions and also Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service (74th RR Batch) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

She visited Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and laid foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam Temple under PRASHAD scheme.

During her visit to Ramappa Temple in Warangal district, the President laid foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple and restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple.

On Thursday, she visited the Statue of Equality at Muchintala, Shamshabad. The President hosted veer naris and other dignitaries over a lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, before returning to New Delhi.