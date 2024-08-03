Hyderabad: Rat faeces found in food storage shelves of restaurant in Shamshabad

Task force teams of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted multiple inspections at restaurants in Shamshabad, recording hygiene and quality violations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 August 2024, 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: Rat faeces were found at a restaurant in Shamshabad on Friday. The fecal matter was observed on the shelves and floor, with food safety officials suspecting a possible rat infestation in the store room.

Task force teams of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted multiple inspections at restaurants in Shamshabad, recording hygiene and quality violations. Most of these establishments did not display the FSSAI true license copy on their premises. Medical fitness certificates for the food handlers, water analysis reports, and pest control records of the premises were also unavailable except for one of the restaurants inspected.

Among other violations, windows at Yes Bawarchi Multi Cuisine Restaurant did not have insect-proof screens and had an untidy kitchen with flaking plasters on the walls. Moreover, the total dissolved solids of water served here were only 24, much lower than the mandated minimum of 75. This is also where rat faeces was found.

At Hotel Hyderabad Grand, food articles like red chili sauce, sweet chili sauce, coconut milk, rose water, fish masala, and thyme were found to be expired, and discarded on the spot. Dust tea (20kg) and BBQ sauce (2kg) were also seized for labeling violations. Further, synthetic food colors were discarded.

Similar violations were also found at Airport Bawarchi Restaurant. Here, food articles in the refrigerator and bread and bun kept on the display were not labeled.