Hyderabad foodies gather to discuss food and more at Insta Meet 5.0

The meet is organised to invite the food blogging community and help upcoming food bloggers in pursuing their passion for food.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:50 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Food Insta meet 5.0 was curated and hosted by Mohammed Zubair Ali of Hyderabad Food Diaries at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Banjara Hills, recently. The last four editions have been a great success and were appreciated by the who’s who of Hyderabad’s food and beverage sector.

The meet is organised to invite the food blogging community and help upcoming food bloggers in pursuing their passion for food. There were various topics discussed on the latest trends, upcoming changes, and existing problems in the food world.

This year’s theme was ‘Food Wastage’. On October 14, the Global Hunger Index 2022 was released. Out of 121 countries, India ranks 107, and the level of hunger and malnutrition in the country is concerning and at serious levels. There were various topics discussed on how food bloggers can come together to curb and control food wastage at restaurants and homes.

Alongside the theme discussion, the righteous ways of content creation on social media were discussed, followed by a food quiz that involved many brands from Hyderabad.

Social media promotions play a vital role in today’s fast pace world and events like ‘Hyderabad Food Insta Meet’ encourages and celebrates the hard work of content creators who promote restaurants, cafes, lounges, and clubs in the city.