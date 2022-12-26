Hyderabad: Celebrate NYE with Sunburn at Wonderla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India’s largest amusement park chain, will host ‘Sunburn Reload NYE’ to welcome 2023 from 8.30 pm on December 31 at Wonderla Hyderabad Park.

The event will showcase the performances of Italian sensation Gian Nobilee, dynamic DJ and the electrifying EDM duo Zephyrtone and T-Matters, along DJ Vivaan, to spice up with the mix of music, dance, and thrills, according to a press release from Wonderla.

For further details, reach out to 08414676301, 93462 39936. Tickets can be booked through BookMyShow or https://apps.wonderla.co.in/sunburn-nye-wonderla-hyderabad/