Hyderabad: Foot over Bridge inaugurated at Erragadda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:54 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: The Foot over Bridge (FoB) at Erragadda, constructed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to facilitate pedestrians cross the main road safely, was inaugurated on Monday by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.

“GHMC has developed the Erragadda RoB at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The RoB is equipped with elevators and escalators so that elderly and persons with disabilities too can utilise the facility. A total of eight FoBs have been made available to pedestrians and more such pedestrian friendly facilities are being developed by the GHMC,” Mayor said.

The Mayor said that under the leadership of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, KT Rama Rao, a large number of prestigious infrastructure projects, aimed at improving the quality of travel for commuters in Hyderabad, have been taken-up.

The Erragadda FoB will immensely benefit pedestrians to cross the bustling NH 65 stretch to safely reach educational institutions, commercial establishments, hospitals, etc.

Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC, MS Prabhakar Rao and others were present.