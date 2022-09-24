Hyderabad: Works on Foot over Bridge at Banjara Hills in full swing

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

A much needed facility for the pedestrians to cross the busy Banjara Hills Road No.1 stretch near GVK Mall is taking shape with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

The construction of a modern Foot over Bridge (FoB) taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and equipped with multiple amenities for the pedestrians is going on at a brisk pace.

This swanky FoB near GVK Mall will have two lifts with a capacity of 10 persons each, two escalators and spreading a network of surveillance, will have eight CCTV cameras. The structure of this FoB is of mild steel, glass and conwood board frame.

The Road No 1, Banjara Hills stretch remains busy through the day and most part of the night too with a continuous stream of vehicles. Given the heavy traffic movement here, pedestrians for long have been facing hardships in crossing from one side of the road to another near GVK Mall. The woes of the senior citizens here gets worse given the traffic density and speed of vehicles.

In addition to this FoB at Road Number 1 Banjara Hills, more similar facilities are being built by the civic body for pedestrians across the city.

In fact, over 43 FoBs were proposed on various busy roads and among them, works related to 21 have been completed. However, the proposals to build four FoBs had to be revoked due to various reasons, said GHMC in a press release. The remaining facilities for pedestrian are in various stages of implementation.

Meanwhile, continuing its efforts to ensure the safety of pedestrians on the city roads, the GHMC has also proposed the development of 12 junctions located in different parts with an estimated budget of Rs 33 crore. Junction widening, development of traffic islands, installation of bollards, development of central medians and free lefts are some of the works to be taken up as part of the junction development programme.