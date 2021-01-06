Hyderabad: Former hockey player and relatives kidnapped, rescued

According to the police, the eight persons reached Rao’s house and introduced themselves as Income Tax sleuths. On the pretext of conducting a search at the house, the gang which came in three cars, collected various documents

Hyderabad: In a late night incident on Tuesday, former hockey player Praveen Rao and two of his relatives were kidnapped from Bowenpally, reportedly in connection with a land issue. Swift action from the police saw the three being rescued in the night itself.

At least eight persons were taken into custody.

According to the police, the eight persons reached Rao’s house and introduced themselves as Income Tax sleuths. On the pretext of conducting a search at the house, the gang which came in three cars, collected various documents, laptops and other articles from the house.

“The gang segregated the family members and except Praveen, Naveen and Sunil confined the remaining members to a room in the house. Praveen, Naveen and Sunil were asked to sit in the hall. While leaving the premises, the gang forcefully took away Praveen, Naveen and Sunil from the house and bundled them in their cars,” said the Bowenpally police.

The family members informed other relatives who grew suspicious about the IT raid and checked with some contacts. Later around midnight, they approached the Bowenpally police who alerted senior officials.

Teams of the Commissioner’s Task Force caught the gang at Ramgopalpet and rescued the three persons. It is learnt that one Bhargav and few others were involved in the kidnapping owing to some land related issues.

