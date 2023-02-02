Hyderabad: Foundation stone laid for RBVRR Education Society residential hostel building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for construction of a new residential hostel building of the Raj Bahadur Venkat Rami Reddy (RBVRR) Educational Society at Budvel near Rajendranagar was laid on Thursday. Ministers T Harish Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had allotted 15 acres for the residential hostel under the RBVRR Educational Society to enable poor and rural students pursue higher studies at lesser expenditure. He assured that the State government would extend Rs.5 crore towards construction of the building soon. He said the Chief Minister was ready to provide all support, if the Educational Society evolves into a fullfledged university providing poor and rural students access to higher education for nominal fee.

He lauded the services of the RBVRR Educational Society for providing non-profit services to students especially girl students from rural and economically weaker sections. He recalled that several eminent people including former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Raavi Narayan Reddy, former union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, and several Supreme Court and High Court judges, pursued their studies from RBVRR residential hostels.

Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Niranjan Reddy and Prashanth Reddy said Raj Bahadur Venkat Rami Reddy had promoted girl child education nearly 75 years ago. They remembered that he wanted people of all sections to have access to quality education and assured their support on behalf of the State government in this regard.

Telangana State Women Commission Chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy, MLC Vani Devi, MLA Madan Reddy, and RBVRR Educational Society members were present.