Hyderabad: Four arrested for cheating businessman of Rs 3 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: The special team of the Hyderabad Central Crime Station on Wednesday caught a four member gang who cheated a person of Rs 3 crore on pretext of selling a magnetic copper pot which is used for space research.

According to the police, the four member gang approached a businessman and told him that they had managed to obtain a utensil that is charged by thunderbolt and could get them a huge amount running into crores of rupees if sold through a proper channel to NASA and ISRO.

“The gang, after convincing the businessman that the utensil had rice pulling or attracting capability and much sought for space research worldwide, collected Rs 3 crore from him. Later on realizing he was cheated, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint,” said ACP G Venkateshwara Reddy.

The police found the arrested gang members N Vijay Kumar, R Sai Baradwaj, M Santosh and U Surender, had purchased a car with the money and spent it on other expenses.

