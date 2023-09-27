Hyderabad: Panic grips as crocodile spotted in Khairatabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:52 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: Residents of Khairatabad Chintal Basthi had an unexpected visitor crawling out of the nala that pass through their locality, on Wednesday evening.

A young crocodile measuring about three feet was spotted near a nala at Chintal Basthi by children who alerted the community elders in their locality. As the news reached the local police, a team reached the place and alerted the forest department officials.

A team of anti-poaching squad of the forest department was rushed to the spot to catch the crocodile and shift it to it to zoo park. The police had cordoned off the area to prevent onlookers from gathering at the spot.

