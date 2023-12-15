Hyderabad: Four-year-old crushed to death by bus

The boy, K.Pranay, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar had come to see off his elder brother and sister to school along with his grandmother when the mishap occurred.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was crushed to death after he came under the wheel of a private school bus at BN Reddy Nagar in Cherlapally on Friday.

According to the police, Pranay and his grandmother, Lakshmi came on to the road at the school bus pickup point to see off his siblings as usual.

The police said while his grandmother was ensuring his elder siblings got a place to sit in the bus, Pranay inadvertently came in front of the vehicle. “As the children got inside, the driver who missed to notice Pranay moved the school bus and the boy was crushed to death,” said a police official.

The boy reportedly stood very close in front of the bus cutting the driver’s view, the official added. On receiving information, the Cherlapally police visited the spot and started investigation. The bus driver identified as Ramulu was taken into custody. A case of negligence causing death was booked.

The child’s body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.