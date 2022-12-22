Hyderabad: G Square Eden Garden launches sports-themed luxury plot community at BN Reddy Nagar

The project is home to 484 premium residential plots which are fully approved by GHMC and TS RERA.
Hyderabad: South India’s largest plot promoter “G Square Housing” has launched Hyderabad’s first sports-themed luxury plotted community at BN Reddy Nagar, Hyderabad.
G Square Eden Garden is strategically located with a sizeable portion earmarked for residential purpose with premium amenities. Spread across 65 acres of land, this is a perfect destination for the people who are fond of plotted communities with luxurious facilities, a press release said.
This project is home to 484 premium residential plots which are fully approved by GHMC and TS RERA. G Square Eden Garden is five minutes’ drive from the LB Nagar circle which is the entry point for Vijayawada Highway.
G Square Eden Garden has aptly priced villa plots offering access to 100+ world-class amenities with 40+ exclusive sports features for a luxurious, elegant, and active lifestyle. It’s a fully developed community with black-top roads, premium streetlights, well-structured underground electricity, water supply system, finest drainage outlet system and comes with 5-year free maintenance.
Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing said, “the project offers various luxury features and sports amenities for customers to lead a premium and active lifestyle. This is a great opportunity for the people who want to invest in a plot and build their dream home within the city.”