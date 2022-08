Hyderabad: Group held for manhandling cab driver

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested a group of persons on charges of abusing and manhandling a cab driver.

On the night of July 31, the suspect Vivek Kumar had booked the cab from BN Reddy Nagar to Upparpally. When he reached the destination, he allegedly refused to pay the bill. When Venkatesh, the cab driver asked him to pay, Vivek, along with his friends, abused and assaulted him.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked and they were arrested.