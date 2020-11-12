Hyderabad: Fraudsters dupe man of Rs 2 lakh

The arrested persons were identified as Deepak Nandial Sidhpura (42) of East Mumbai and Manish Amrutlal Rajpopat (42) of Ghatkopar in East Mumbai of Maharashtra.

Hyderabad: Two persons, who allegedly cheated a man of Rs. 2 lakh on the pretext of a medical emergency after sending messages through a fake WhatsApp number were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Thursday. The police seized mobile phones, cheque books and Aadhar cards from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Deepak Nandial Sidhpura (42) of East Mumbai and Manish Amrutlal Rajpopat (42) of Ghatkopar in East Mumbai of Maharashtra.

R Venkatesh, Inspector, Cybercrime, said Nandial scanned through social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and selected profiles of rich persons to target them.

“He thus came across the profile of a person from the city and sent messages on WhatsApp, pretending to be his NRI brother. To convince the victim, he used the NRI’s photo as his profile picture on WhatsApp. Believing the message to be an SOS for help, the victim transferred Rs. 2 lakh without checking with his brother,” the Inspector said, adding that a few hours later, he received another request for Rs. 1 lakh.

Sensing something fishy, the victim called up his brother and came to know that he had not sent any such messages. Based on a complaint, a case was registered and the suspects were tracked by the police and arrested. They were produced before court and remanded.

