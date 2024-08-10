Hyderabad: ‘Furnestry’ unveils a state-of-the-art Experience Studio

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 August 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: Furnestry, the Delhi and NCR-based brand known for its exquisite custom-made premium furniture and art pieces, unveiled its maiden state-of-the-art, Furnestry Experience Studio in Hyderabad.

The one-of-its-kind Hyderabad center, located in Banjara Hills, spans an impressive 5,000 sft and showcases a curated selection of customized loose furniture, elegant wall arts, and sophisticated Japandi, Mediterranean and several other grandeur style home décors, a press release said.

Each piece at the Studio is a masterpiece of creativity and innovation, seamlessly blending Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionality. The Studio offers unique, complimentary mood boards for architects and clients to visualize design concepts. These ideas and inspirations are expertly transformed into bespoke furniture pieces by the skilled Furnestry team.

The exclusive offerings from Furnestry include a signature sofa collection with customizable comfort and elegance, bespoke dining tables that blend modern and traditional craftsmanship, unique limited-edition wall art pieces by local artists, and Japandi fusion furniture merging Japanese aesthetics with Scandinavian design.

“We believe that every home should tell a story, and Furnestry Experience Studio at Hyderabad is designed to empower customers to create spaces that truly represent who they are,” says Mansi Allen, Founder of Furnestry.