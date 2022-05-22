Hyderabad: Gear up for HiLife exhibition this weekend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

HiLife exhibition

Hyderabad: HiLife Exhibition is here again presenting its scintillating showcase as it set to feature in Hyderabad bringing in an exciting display of fashion, glamour, style and luxury from May 28 to 30 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City.

Hi-Life Exhibition, which has been one of the biggest exhibition brand for festive, lifestyle and wedding shopping, will feature an appealing collection of creative fashion wear, bridal wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery and more.

The curtain raiser event of the exhibiltion also saw actors Shravanthi Chokrapu, Ishwarya Vullingala and models showcase exclusive fashion and designer wear.

