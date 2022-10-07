Hyderabad gears up to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad is witnessing hectic activity, as organisers are getting ready to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

Hyderabad: With Milad-un–Nabi falling on Sunday — October 9 — the city is witnessing hectic activity, as organisers are getting ready to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. The festival is celebrated on the 12 day of Rabi ul Awal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Every year, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, a series of programmes are organised including, public meetings, community gatherings, serving food and giving clothes to the needy. The programmes also include educational camps and many other activities aimed at serving the poor and bringing youth and communities closer to the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

In a unique development, this year, a large number of organisations are coming forward to hold blood donation camps. Mohd Akram, a social activist and community leader, says that this year, the community, in collaboration with Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, is coming forward to organise blood donation camps for Thalassemia patients. At least a dozen groups are organising blood donation camps during this year’s Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad.

Earlier, people were more focused on organising food camps and distributing fruits to patients. However, due to awareness created by the community elders and Islamic seminaries on blood donation, more people, especially youngsters, are coming forward to donate blood, he said.

Recently, a mega blood donation camp was organised by the Sunni United Forum of India at Basera function hall, Falaknuma in which over 1,000 people donated blood for Thalassemia patients. “We share information about blood donation camps across multiple social media platforms and people voluntarily come forward for such camps. They understand their responsibility towards society,” says Syed Auliya Hussaini Murtaza Pasha, who organised the camp.

A few organisations will be conducting religious meetings at various grounds in the city on Saturday and Sunday. On the occasion, mosques and streets across Hyderabad are being illuminated. Meanwhile, in a press release, a group of Muslim intellectuals under the banner ‘Concerned Citizens of Hyderabad’, which also includes Mazher Hussain, Convenor, Religions for Peace, have urged organisers of rallies and music programmes and participants, especially youth, to ensure utmost decorum in every action such that it embodies and reflects genuine respect and homage to Prophet Mohammed, his life and teachings and does not violate the basic teachings of Islam.