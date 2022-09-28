Hyderabad CP holds review meeting in view of festivals

(File Photo) Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the processions of Goddess Durga and Milad-un-Nabi scheduled next month.

He instructed the DCPs to visit the pandals and inspect security arrangements personally and ensure round the clock security. All the supervisory officers of the police stations and divisions were asked to camp at the police stations during the night.

Anand said special teams will be deployed to keep a tab on rash driving and prevent unlawful assemblies. Surprise vehicle checking will be conducted more frequently and SHE teams deployed. He asked the police officials to ensure surveillance at all Durga pandal and said all the Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols will be immersed at the baby ponds set up by the GHMC.

Anand said the police are maintaining a close watch on social media platforms to check spread of any unverified or malicious posts.