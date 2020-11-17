Hyderabad: GHMC elections to be held on December 1

Candidates can file their nominations from 11 am onwards on Wednesday (November 18) and scrutiny of nominations will be done November 21.

Hyderabad: Elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be conducted on December 1 and counting of votes will be done on December 4, with the results to be declared accordingly.

Last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 22 and the list of contesting candidates will be published on the same day after 3 pm.

State Election Commissoner C. Partha Sarathi said the elections will be conducted using ballot papers as many political parties wanted the use of ballot papers over EVMs due to different litigations and also as per Supreme Court orders.

The final electoral rolls have already been published and over 74 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise on the polling day. Over 48,000 polling personnel will be deployed, besides flying squads, micro observers, static surveillance teams and others will also be monitoring the proceedings.

Regarding distribution of the interim financial aid of Rs.10000 to rain-affected families by GHMC, Partha Sarathi said calamity relief is exempted from the model code of conduct. However, the distribution should be done online and the amount has to be transferred to the beneficiary accounts. Physical distribution of aid will not be permitted, he clarified.

Over 2700 polling stations have been identified as sensitive, hyper-sensitive and critical stations and arrangements are being made accordingly, he informed at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Election Authority DS Lokesh Kumar and others were present.

