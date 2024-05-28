Hyderabad: Giant dumbbell shaped testis tumor removed from man at AINU

The complex surgery was challenging as the patient had undergone kidney transplantation about a year ago and was on high-dose of immunosuppressants and powerful steroids.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 May 2024, 02:46 PM

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Banjara Hills, on Tuesday announced successful removal of a rare, giant dumbbell-shaped testis tumor measuring over 40 cm from a 39-year-old patient from Kadapa.

The complex surgery was challenging as the patient had undergone kidney transplantation about a year ago and was on high-dose of immunosuppressants and powerful steroids. Recently, he noticed swelling in his left testis, which he initially dismissed as a simple hydrocele. However, the swelling rapidly grew.

Tests revealed a large tumor that extended from the left testis into the abdomen, surpassing the belly button. Abnormally high levels of Beta HCG, a testis tumor marker, elevated to more than 20 times the normal value, were also found. However, a PET scan showed no signs of tumor spread to other parts of the body.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Reddy Adapala, senior uro-oncologist led the surgery with surgical support from Dr. Dinesh, Dr. Nithyananda, Dr. Shifa and Dr. Srikanth. He was discharged on the third day after the surgery, Dr. C Mallikarjuna, MD, and Dr. PC Reddy, ED for AINU, said.