Hyderabad Globe, Falaknuma enter final of 2nd Cardinal Cup

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Globe and Falaknuma recorded victories in their respective semifinal clashes to enter the final of the 2nd Cardinal Cup at Trimulgherry ground on Saturday.
Goals from Shubham and Shaun secured Hyderabad Globe’s 2-0 win over Valluvar Nagar FC in the first semifinal. In the other clash, Saif Hussain Ansari netted the only goal to guide Falaknuma edge past Abbas Union 1-0 and book a spot in the final.
Results: Semifinals: Valluvar Nagar FC 0 lost to Hyderabad Globe 2 ( Shubham 5’, Shaun 34’); Falaknuma 1 (Saif Hussain Ansari 53’) bt Abbas Union 0.