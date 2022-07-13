Hyderabad: GMR Aviation Academy, NFSU to offer educational programmes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:20 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: The GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA), the training and education arm of GMR Airports Ltd, has joined hands with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to collaborate on educational programmes in forensics and aviation cyber security.

These programmes aim at bridging the demand and supply gap of cyber security and forensic professionals in the country. To formalize this intent, GMRAA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NFSU on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Purvi Pokhariyal, Campus Director of NFSU, Gandhinagar, and Parul Kulshreshtha, Head of GMR Aviation Academy.

“The aviation industry has been an attractive target for cyber attackers. Especially after the pandemic, cyber attacks and threats have increased many folds, and organizations are in search of cyber security and forensics experts, of whom there is a huge shortage. Bulk-hiring requirements exist for these professionals,” said Ashwani Lohani, CEO, GMR Services Business.

As per the MOU, there will be a GMRAA-sponsored Fellowship or Scholar programme for NFSU PhD students for Research & Development in Aviation Cyber Security; a GMRAA Internship programme for MTech students enrolled in NFSU in Aviation Cybersecurity and Forensics with students to get year-long onsite Aviation Cybersecurity and Forensics experience at GMR’s Airports; Setting up an NFSU-certified Research Centre at GMRAA in Hyderabad to enable NFSU scholars to pursue full-time PhD in Aviation Forensics and Cybersecurity; jointly developed Aviation Forensics & Cybersecurity Certificate courses; Academic collaboration and NFSU affiliation for colleges for BTech programme; and joint specialized services offerings in Aviation Cybersecurity to the industry, according to a press release.