Hyderabad’s RGIA continues upward trajectory, sets new records in passenger and aircraft movements

The monthly traffic report for November released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited reveals that the airport handled a total of 2,032,250 passengers during the month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:09 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) witnessed a surge in passenger traffic, reaching its highest-ever single-day record of approximately 75,000 passengers on November 25.

The monthly traffic report for November released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited reveals that the airport handled a total of 2,032,250 passengers during the month. This marks a 16 per cent year-on-year increase, showcasing the airport’s robust growth. However, there was a marginal month-on-month decline of 1 per cent.

The year-to-date (YTD) figures for the fiscal year 2024 has the cumulative passenger traffic surpassing 16.3 million passengers as of November 30. This reflects a substantial 22 per cent year-on-year growth, underscoring the airport’s consistent upward trajectory. The previous fiscal year, FY2023, recorded a total passenger traffic of 21,000,093.

Aircraft movements at RGIA also displayed positive trends, with 14,462 movements reported in November, reflecting a 17 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The YTD movements for FY2024 reached 113,380, showcasing a 12 per cent year-on-year growth. In FY2023, the airport recorded a total of 1,56,742 movements.

According to the report, in November, Oman Air initiated a Freighter Service from RGIA. Additionally, the airport expanded its domestic routes, introducing new services in collaboration with Air India Express.

Noteworthy accolades were also conferred upon the airport, as it received high commendation in the prestigious category of “The Sustainable Airport Award – Strategy, Culture & Ethos” at the International Airport Summit held in London on November 14. Further, RGIA introduced India’s first IoT-powered Smart Trolleys equipped with screens to guide passengers, enhancing the overall travel experience.