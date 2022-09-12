GMR Aviation Academy ties up with Aptech Aviation Academy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:42 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: GMR Aviation Academy, the training and education arm of GMR Airports Ltd on Monday announced its strategic alliance with Aptech Aviation Academy to empower aspiring aviation students with industry-relevant skillsets and training.

The new programme will be known as ‘Professional in Airport Management & Customer Service’ (PAMCS). The idea is to prepare undergraduate students for careers in airport management and customer service, a press release from GMR Aviation Academy said.

The employment-driven programme would create job opportunities for undergraduates in various fields such as Airport Ground Staff, Airport ticketing, Passenger service, Airport security, Cabin crew, Airline customer service, Cargo agent, Load control officer, or Cargo attendant, it said.

The Professional in Airport Management & Customer Service programme aims to provide hands-on and in-depth training in all aspects of airport management and customer service right from grooming to operations. Students joining this programme will have to complete training modules from Aptech Aviation Academy in their respective centres in various parts of the country. After this, they will complete the remaining programme modules from GMR Aviation Academy Campus at the Indira Gandhi Airport, including a one-month internship.

GMR Services Business CEO Ashwani Lohani said the courses offered by GMRAA and Aptech Aviation Academy aim at making candidates industry ready. “After completing their courses and internship, candidates will become industry-ready and be the best in the industry.” he said.