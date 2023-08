Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs. 14.84 lakh seized at RGIA

The custom officials seized gold worth Rs. 14.84 lakh from him and have launched an investigation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad caught a passenger who was trying to smuggle 246 grams of gold. The passenger reached RGIA from Sharjah and had concealed the small gold plates in zip holders of bags he was carrying.

The custom officials seized gold worth Rs. 14.84 lakh from him and have launched an investigation.

Also Read Telangana: Bharat Jagruthi invites people to share Bathukamma songs