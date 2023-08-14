Telangana: Bharat Jagruthi invites people to share Bathukamma songs

The Bharat Jagruthi, which already has a repository of over 150 Bathukamma songs, will also record new songs, based on the entries and suggestions that are received online

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday launched a new contest on Bathukamma songs, inviting the people of Telangana to contribute and share their favourite Bathukamma songs with Bharat Jagruthi. People can share or contribute the songs via social media handles of Bharat Jagruthi or send them to the phone number 91-8985699999.

In a statement, Kavitha, who is also the founder of Bharat Jagruthi, urged for more people’s participation as the State looks forward to the Bathukamma festive season. On the occasion, she joined popular folk singers in singing Bathukamma songs where the video was shared through her social media.

Both Kavitha and Bharat Jagruthi played a key role in popularising Telangana culture and tradition by organising Bathukamma festivities across the world. This also helped in strengthening the Telangana Statehood movement.

