Hyderabad: Government Railway Police rescues BTech student

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Swift and timely action by the patrol team of Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the life of an engineering student who allegedly attempted to die by suicide at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

At around 11.45 am on Friday, the 21-year-old engineering student, who was a resident of Bachupally and reportedly upset over his financial problems, jumped onto the tracks that lead towards Kazipet side at Secunderabad railway station and allegedly tried to commit suicide, the GRP police said.

In the nick of time, a police patrol team that was passing by, noticed the incident and immediately intervened to rescue the youngster. The GRP personnel took the youngster to the police station and later he was handed over to his family members after due counseling.