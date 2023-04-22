Hyderabad: Hi-Life Exhibition commences at HICC-Novotel

Actors Rashi Singh, Subhashree Rayguru, Sonu Thakur, fashion lovers, and fashion enthusiasts participated in the launch of Hi-Life Exhibition at HICC-Novotel, Hitec City

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: Featuring over 350 designers, Hi-Life Exhibition which commenced at HICC-Novotel, Hitec City, on Friday will be held till Sunday. A large number of designers showcasing their work under one roof makes it one of the largest exhibitions of fashion, style, lifestyle, and luxury.

Actors Rashi Singh, Subhashree Rayguru, Sonu Thakur, fashion lovers, and fashion enthusiasts participated in the launch. The exhibition showcased a collection of summer special fashion wear, lifestyle wear, bridal wear, designer wear, accessories, Jewellery etc.

“Hilife Exhibition has always been the most loved and most awaited fashion-lifestyle, luxury, wedding, and shopping exhibition in India and today we are presenting a summer special exhibition showcasing summer special designs, fashion, trends and a lot more for fashion lovers,” said Aby Dominic MD & CEO of Hi-Life Exhibition.

